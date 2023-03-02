Watch Now
Driver killed in crash at Aurora intersection

Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 18:34:55-05

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead following a crash at an Aurora intersection Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:18 p.m. at the intersection of East Montview Boulevard and North Florence Street.

A Subaru Forester was traveling north on Florence and attempted a left turn in front of a Jeep Wrangler that was traveling west on Montview, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The driver of the Forester was taken to the hospital, where they later died, Aurora police said. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identify at a later time.

The driver of the Wrangler was not injured and remained on scene.

Montview Boulevard was closed in both directions for more than three hours and reopened around 2:34 a.m. Thursday, the department said.

This is the sixth traffic-related fatality in Aurora this year, according to Aurora police.

