Driver killed after vehicle leaves roadway, rolls in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — A driver was killed in Aurora after his vehicle left the roadway and rolled overnight Thursday, the Aurora Police Department said.

Around 2:14 a.m., officers were responding to a different call when they encountered a crash near the intersection of South Tower Road and East Kansas Place.

Investigators say a blue Cadillac SUV was driving north on Tower when it left the roadway, traveled through several backyards and rolled. The driver was partially ejected during the crash and died at the scene, according to Aurora police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity at a later time.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

South Tower Road was closed between East Mississippi and East Louisiana avenues for almost eight hours due to the investigation. The roadway reopened around 10:17 a.m.

This crash marks the 43rd traffic-related death in Aurora this year, according to Aurora PD.