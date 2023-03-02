Watch Now
Driver dies after collision at Montview and Florence in Aurora Wednesday, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A driver has died following a crash late Wednesday night in Aurora, police said early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at E. Montview Blvd. and Florence Street sometime before midnight, according to a police department official.

Both lanes of E. Montview Blvd. were closed thru traffic for several hours but have since reopened, police said early Thursday.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries overnight, according to police.

The APD Traffic Unit is investigating what led to the deadly crash.

