Dog dies in Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. — A dog did not survive an Aurora apartment fire that sparked Wednesday evening, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called out to an apartment building near South Peoria Street and East Archer Place around 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, according to AFR.

Fire crews helped one person and one pet escape, and were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other units.

One dog died in the fire, AFR said. Two people were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.

The affected unit's residents were displaced. Red Cross is providing assistance, according to AFR.

The incident is under investigation. There are no early signs of a cause, AFR said Wednesday evening.

The department is encouraging everyone to develop and practice a home fire escape plan. Resources for building a plan can be found here.