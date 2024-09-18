Dog dies from smoke inhalation after fire sparks inside southeast Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — A dog died from smoke inhalation after a fire started in the kitchen of a southeast Aurora home Tuesday evening.

The incident happened near the intersection of East Quincy Avenue and South Reservoir Road. Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said a neighbor noticed smoke coming out of the two-story home next door around 5:30 p.m. and called 911.

AFR said crews arrived and spotted "faint smoke" near the second-story gable on the front of the house. When firefighters entered the home, smoke "billowed out the front door," according to the department.

Firefighters found the source of the fire in the kitchen. No humans were inside the home at the time, but a dog was found near the kitchen area.

The dog was taken outside, where firefighters began CPR. Sadly, their efforts were ineffective, and the dog succumbed to their injuries, according to AFR.

A cat was rescued from the lower level of the home. The cat was not injured and was reunited with their owners after they arrived home.

Aurora Fire Rescue

Eleven AFR units responded to the house fire Tuesday. Investigators determined the kitchen fire was an accident.

Due to the amount of damage, three occupants have been displaced. AFR said the American Red Cross is assisting them at this time.