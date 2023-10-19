Dismembered remains of Aurora woman found inside apartment, nearby dumpster, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Police made a gruesome discovery inside a southeast Aurora apartment while responding to a report of a missing woman late Wednesday night.

At around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aurora police officers responded to a report of a missing person at an apartment complex in the E. Kepner Place and S. Racine St. The caller – the woman’s son – told police his mother was scheduled to arrive at 7 a.m. for a housekeeping job she never made it to. The woman also failed to show up to other appointments she had later in the day, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the missing woman’s car still parked in the apartment complex and the woman’s son told officers which apartment number she was supposed to be in. Officers tried to contact the resident in the apartment without success, department spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a news release.

“Officers ultimately decided to enter the apartment, at which time they heard a single gunshot,” Moylan said. Inside, officers found the lifeless body of a 30-year-old Aurora man who had shot himself.

But that wasn’t everything they found.

As they searched the apartment, officers also “located dismembered remains what appeared to be an adult woman,” Moylan wrote, adding that additional remains were discovered outside in a nearby dumpster.

Those remains and other evidence were taken to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office for examination. The victim’s identity will be released once family has been notified.

Anyone with any information about this homicide-suicide investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

