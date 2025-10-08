Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cyclist killed in crash on Horseshoe Park in southeast Aurora, police say

Denver7 continues to report on crashes involving cyclists. In this instance, police said the cyclist was riding a street where no bike lanes are present
AURORA, Colo. — A cyclist was killed following a crash in southeast Aurora, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The cyclist – only identified as a man – was riding his bicycle south on S. Kittredge Way near the intersection with E. Iliff Avenue just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, when a van struck the bicycle from behind. Police said the road does not have a bicycle lane.

Officials said the driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a contributing factor at this time, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital shortly after officers arrived on scene, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

His identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner once family has been notified.

Denver7's On Two Wheels is dedicated to raising awareness to the dangers of biking in the Mile High City. If you have something we should check out, or someone in the cycling community that deserves a shout out, shoot Jeff Anastasio a message below or leave a voicemail on our hotline at: 303-832-0207.

We are also tracking the latest vulnerable road user data in Colorado. In the infographic below, you can toggle between tabs to view updated statistics. You can also view in fullscreen mode at this link.

