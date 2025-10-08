Cyclist killed in crash on Horseshoe Park in southeast Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A cyclist was killed following a crash in southeast Aurora, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The cyclist – only identified as a man – was riding his bicycle south on S. Kittredge Way near the intersection with E. Iliff Avenue just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, when a van struck the bicycle from behind. Police said the road does not have a bicycle lane.

Officials said the driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a contributing factor at this time, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital shortly after officers arrived on scene, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

His identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner once family has been notified.

