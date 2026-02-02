Construction is set to start Monday at one of Aurora's busiest intersections

AURORA, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers in Aurora will start seeing some changes at a major intersection.

Construction is set to start at the intersection of Quincy Avenue, Parker Road and Smoky Hill Road. This is one of the busiest intersections in the City of Aurora, as part of a long-awaited improvement project.

Throughout the course of this project, drivers can expect a variety of closures. Starting Monday, single-lane closures are expected along southbound Parker Road.

The goal behind this project is to ease congestion and improve pedestrian safety.

The project will add turn lanes at Quincy Avenue and Parker Road, reconfigure Smoky Hill Road at Quincy to improve peak-hour traffic, and create new sidewalk connections with safer pedestrian crossings.

While crews work to add these improvements, areas throughout the intersection will be closed Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Denver7 spoke with the city’s senior engineer senior engineer Matt Cresto about the impact these closures could have if you drive through this area. Cresto said the city will try to mitigate it as much as possible.

“Majority of the work will impact single lane closures, and then once we get to the major impacts at the intersection itself, we'll have some more significant closures, but we'll make sure to let the public know well ahead of time of those in advance,” Cresto said.

In regard to those more significant closures, that won’t happen until later this year.

The entire project is expected to last through March of next year.