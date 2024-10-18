Colorado contractor offers free home safety evaluations for Denver-metro seniors

AURORA, Colo. — A Colorado contracting company is providing free home-evaluations to seniors looking to make safety upgrades for their homes.

Mark Wakeford is the owner of Wakeford Contracting and said simple additions can help seniors with mobility issues feel more comfortable while living on their own.

“My mother became sick and one of the reasons I have a passion about what I'm doing with this, helping senior citizens, is because my mother had a fall… and eventually died from that,” Wakeford said. “That's why we offer a service to come and sort of evaluate the home and try to make people are more comfortable with what we can do, rather than moving into a nursing home.”

The national monthly median cost of assisted living facilities in 2023 is $4,774, according to the Genworth Cost of Care survey. Over 800,000 older adults in the U.S. reside in an assisted living facility.

Wakeford said in some cases, the best choice for families is an assisted living facility, but for seniors with small mobility issues, installing tools like handrails, bathroom seating, and stair lifts allows them to continue living safely at home.

“A lot of people don't realize that Medicaid and Medicare won't necessarily pay for your construction costs, but they'll pay for some of the devices,” Wakeford said. “We can install those devices and I do recommend that a professional install such items, because, especially with tile and things like that, you don't want something to pull out your tile and fall from that, because that's more dangerous than not having it at all.”

Wakeford said he created Check Mark, a list for homeowners considering these safety additions.

“Keep it simple, you know. Let's make a list of what you need done, check it off, you know, what is expensive, what's not and what you need and what you don't need,” Wakeford said.

His company also offers organizing services.

Homeowner Mitch Albert said he realized he needed some of those services and tools.

“You get over 70. You want things more convenient. You want to diminish accidents. So lots of grab bars, lots of steps,” Albert said.

Albert and his wife moved out of their four-level Centennial home and into a ranch-style house in Heather Gardens, a senior community.

“I'm very active in our Heather gardens here, Heather gardens board…wife loves the classes here,” Albert said.

Albert said with help from Wakeford, their home is now easier to navigate.

“He's been with us for a couple years, and whatever I need done, he does,” Albert said.

He looks forward to being able to remain in his home for years to come.