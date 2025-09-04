Child unharmed during police pursuit in Denver metro area; two people arrested

AURORA, Colo. — A child was unharmed, and two people were arrested following a police pursuit in the Denver metro area Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m., detectives with the Aurora Police Department's Robbery Investigative Unit spotted a Volvo sedan that was connected to a home invasion that occurred earlier in the day in the 1300 block of Idalia Court. The Volvo was seen driving near East Colfax Avenue and South Peoria Street.

Aurora PD said its detectives started following the vehicle while additional officers responded to the area as backup.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the Volvo near Quebec Street and Northfield Boulevard. The driver did not stop, according to Aurora police, and a "pursuit was authorized."

During the pursuit, the Volvo crashed into an uninvolved vehicle in the 5100 block of Quebec Street. The uninvolved driver was not injured, according to police.

Officers detained the Volvo's female driver and the male passenger. Detectives also found a "young child" in the vehicle. The child's age is not known at this time, but Aurora PD said they are approximately 3 years old.

Aurora police said officers did not previously see the child due to the Volvo's dark-tinted windows. The department identified the Volvo passenger as the child's father.

The child was unharmed and was returned to their mother, who came to the scene after the crash.

The man and woman were booked into the Aurora Municipal Detention Center. Aurora PD said the woman was arrested for felony eluding and child abuse. She is also suspected in the Idalia Court home invasion, but charges are pending further investigation.

The man was booked on an outstanding warrant, and additional charges are pending further investigation.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the crash, according to Aurora PD.