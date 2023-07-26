Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

CBI issues alert for woman kidnapped by ex-boyfriend in Aurora

missing Jessica Meise.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Jessica Meise.jpg
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 23:15:46-04

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in Aurora.

Jessica Meise, 43, was last seen by witnesses being "forcibly kidnapped/ abducted" around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday at 26000 East Quincy Avenue in Aurora, according to CBI.

Meise is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Meise

Authorities named Lance Foster, 43, as the suspect. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Foster is Meise's ex-boyfriend and had been stalking her.

Foster is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds with bald or brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his head and neck.

Lance Foster

It is believed the two are traveling in an unknown direction on Interstate 70. The vehicle is described as a black 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Colorado license plate BTMA53.

Jessica Meise abduction

A metro-wide Be On The Lookout (BOLO) has been issued, according to the sheriff's office. It is unknown if Foster is armed.

Anyone with information about Meise or Foster's location is asked to call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed