CBI issues alert for woman kidnapped by ex-boyfriend in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in Aurora.

Jessica Meise, 43, was last seen by witnesses being "forcibly kidnapped/ abducted" around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday at 26000 East Quincy Avenue in Aurora, according to CBI.

Meise is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities named Lance Foster, 43, as the suspect. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Foster is Meise's ex-boyfriend and had been stalking her.

Foster is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds with bald or brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his head and neck.

It is believed the two are traveling in an unknown direction on Interstate 70. The vehicle is described as a black 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Colorado license plate BTMA53.

A metro-wide Be On The Lookout (BOLO) has been issued, according to the sheriff's office. It is unknown if Foster is armed.

Anyone with information about Meise or Foster's location is asked to call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711.