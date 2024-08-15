Bus driver's quick-thinking saves 14 children after school bus catches fire

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora bus driver is being hailed a hero after he safely evacuated 14 children off of a burning school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) crews were dispatched to a school bus fire near East 11th Avenue and North Picadilly Road around 4 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an Aurora Public Schools school bus "heavily engulfed in flames," according to the department.

The bus driver safely evacuated all 14 children before firefighters arrived.

AFR said the driver's "quick thinking and bravery" were instrumental in Wednesday's events. According to the department, the driver noticed the fire emerging through the dashboard as he turned the bus. He immediately pulled over and helped the children off.

"His prompt and courageous actions were crucial in ensuring everyone's safety," Aurora Fire Rescue said in its release.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated in the engine compartment, according to AFR.

In a statement, Aurora Public Schools said it was "extremely grateful that no one was injured." The students were picked up by another bus and taken home, according to the district.