Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Bus driver's quick-thinking saves 14 children after school bus catches fire

"His prompt and courageous actions were crucial in ensuring everyone's safety," Aurora Fire Rescue said in its release.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
school bus driver thumbnail.jpg
Aurora school bus fire 8-14-24
Aurora school bus fire 8-14-24
Aurora school bus fire 8-14-24
Aurora school bus fire 8-14-24
Aurora school bus fire 8-14-24
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora bus driver is being hailed a hero after he safely evacuated 14 children off of a burning school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora school bus fire 8-14-24

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) crews were dispatched to a school bus fire near East 11th Avenue and North Picadilly Road around 4 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an Aurora Public Schools school bus "heavily engulfed in flames," according to the department.

The bus driver safely evacuated all 14 children before firefighters arrived.

Aurora school bus fire 8-14-24

AFR said the driver's "quick thinking and bravery" were instrumental in Wednesday's events. According to the department, the driver noticed the fire emerging through the dashboard as he turned the bus. He immediately pulled over and helped the children off.

"His prompt and courageous actions were crucial in ensuring everyone's safety," Aurora Fire Rescue said in its release.

Aurora school bus fire 8-14-24

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated in the engine compartment, according to AFR.

In a statement, Aurora Public Schools said it was "extremely grateful that no one was injured." The students were picked up by another bus and taken home, according to the district.

"We are extremely grateful that no one was injured in an incident this afternoon involving one of our buses. While taking students home after school, the bus driver noticed a small fire in the engine compartment and immediately stopped the bus and evacuated everyone on board. We then called emergency responders who put the fire out. Another APS bus picked up the students and took them to their stops.

We want to give our utmost thanks to our bus driver for his awareness and quick action. His response kept everyone safe. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 14, 6pm
Poudre School District students head back to class, families curious about the district's financial future
Bobcat kittens adorably steal golf balls from a Colorado course in these must-see photos
Longtime cyclist partners with Douglas County Sheriff's Office to make change on the road
Bounty hunter faces multiple felony charges in Jefferson County, highlighting lack of regulation

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.