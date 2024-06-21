Aurora woman with developmental disabilities reported missing early Friday

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora woman with developmental disabilities has gone missing and police are asking for your help to find her.

Damhja Willis, 20, was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday on S. Bahama St. and E. Lehigh Ave.

Police said she functions at a 12- to 13-year-old level and it appears she left on her own, police said.

Aurora Police Department

“It is unknown what she was last wearing,” police said in a Facebook post.

If you know of her whereabouts, please call 911.

