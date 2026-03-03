Aurora sushi restaurant violated child labor laws, denied overtime to nearly two dozen workers, probe finds

DENVER — An Aurora sushi restaurant violated child labor laws and denied nearly two dozen of its employees overtime, a federal investigation has found.

Mt. Fuji Sushi & Hibachi was found guilty of violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act by allowing a 17-year-old to load a trash compactor, a job that’s prohibited for workers under the age of 18, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators also found Mt. Fuji Sushi & Hibachi allowed 14 workers between 14 and 15 years old to work later and longer hours than permitted by law.

That’s a violation of federal law, as kids between 14 and 15 years of age can’t work after 7 p.m. between the day after Labor Day and May 31, or after 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day. They also cannot work more than eight hours per day on a non-school day.

The investigation also revealed the employer did not pay 19 of its workers overtime pay, owing them $20,213 in back wages.

“Restaurants have a clear legal duty to pay their employees for all hours worked, including overtime, and to provide a safe experience for young workers. The Wage and Hour Division is committed to protecting minors and ensuring employers meet their obligations under the Fair Labor Standards Act,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director David Skinner in a prepared statement.

In all, Mt. Fuji Sushi & Hibachi paid a fine of $22,249 for all violations, according to the Department of Labor spokesperson.

The federal government has more information about protections for young workers, parents and employers here. The Wage and Hour Division has also published Seven Child Labor Best Practices for Employers to help employers comply with the law.