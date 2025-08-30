Aurora releases study to address needs of older adults and caregivers

AURORA, Colo. — As Colorado’s aging population continues to grow, city officials in Aurora are stepping up efforts to address the challenges faced by older adults — and their caregivers — through a comprehensive needs assessment.

The recently released “Older Adult Needs Assessment Study” evaluates the issues challenging Aurora’s seniors, while also shining a light on the stress and isolation felt by those who care for them. More than a quarter of caregivers who responded to the study said they feel depressed, isolated, or like they don’t belong.

“It takes a village to just circle around and support someone,” said Chandra Matthews, senior director of services at the Seniors Resource Center, a nonprofit that works closely with caregivers in Aurora.

Matthews, who also cares for her aging mother, described the emotional toll of caregiving to Denver7 this week.

“Caregivers feel isolated a lot of times. They have sometimes lost a little bit of themselves and the things that they personally enjoy,” she said.

Aurora Older Adults Needs Assessment Final Report/Aurora City Council

The assessment, led in-part by Aurora’s Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Department, relied on extensive community feedback, including a survey with more than 550 participants and multiple focus groups.

“We really wanted this to be a community-driven effort and have a thorough assessment that was based on both community feedback and on data,” said Nicole Ankeney, manager of planning for the department. “Needs that impact older adults impact all facets of life, and Parks and Recreation and open spaces, only a small part of that.”

The study found that 35% of Aurora’s older adult population is still in the labor force, while housing costs continue to strain both renters and homeowners, with 63% of renters and 30% of homeowners considered cost-burdened.

Caregivers — whether family members, volunteers, or professionals — report rising demand for their services but limited resources, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of what we're seeing with the caregiver side of things, is really needing the knowledge of where support is available, looking at communication tools and how can we make the connections with the programs that are in existence,” Ankeney said.

Aurora Older Adults Needs Assessment Final Report/Aurora City Council

The city is taking this feedback to heart. A resolution to acknowledge and support the completion of the assessment will go before City Council in September, after which departments will review recommendations for inclusion in strategic plans and future budgets.

“The intent is that the recommendations begin to get wrapped into both department implemented strategic plans and citywide strategic plans,” Ankeney said.

Aurora is focusing its next steps on three key areas: Aging in place, healthy living, and creating connected communities. Partnerships with nonprofits and agencies are planned to help support residents 60 and older. One notable pilot program in development is a microtransit service tailored for seniors.

For caregivers, the study revealed an urgent need for support and resources.

“I think more acknowledgement of the fact that caregivers are out there. I think sometimes there is an expectation right that families would do this without the realization of the amount of stress it can add,” Matthews said.

She emphasized the vital role of respite and flexible support, adding, “Caregivers give so much, not just in Colorado, not just in Aurora, but across the country.”

Matthews called for increased funding, time off for caregivers, and better access to information.