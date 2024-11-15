Aurora police seeking public’s help after man is gunned down in October

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help after a man was gunned down in the northwest part of the city in mid-October.

Mario Arturo Lopez-Alvarado, pictured below, was found lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday on Oct. 12.

Lopez-Alvarado, 26, was found in the area of E. 19th Ave. and Kingston St., according to police.

The witness called police and first responders arrived to the scene and took the victim to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“Homicide detectives are interested in speaking with anyone familiar with Lopez-Alvarado and who might have information about his activities in the days leading up to the shooting,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Detectives said they were also asking residents around East 19th Avenue and Kingston Street to review their surveillance camera footage from Oct. 12 and to contact the Aurora Police Department if they have any video of the shooting or any other suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.