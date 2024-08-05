Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora police say missing at-risk adult who left home Monday has been found safe

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing person_eugene.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Editor's note on Aug. 5, 2024 at 5 p.m.: The man has been found safe in Denver, Aurora police say. Our previous story is below.

AURORA, Colo. — An older man who was supposed to go to a shopping center never made it to his destination and police in Aurora are now asking for your help to find him.

Eugene, 66, walked away from his home near Peoria and Iliff around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police said he was supposed to go a shopping center near Abilene and Exposition but never made it.

He was described as measuring 6-feet, 1-inch in height and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and a beard and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, police said.

If you have seen Eugene, or know where me might be, please call 303-627-3100.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
A mission to build a memorial honoring the bombing of Flight 629 in Colorado
Colorado nonprofit helping rescue stranded horses from wildfires
Last Call: Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon in Fort Collins closes its doors
Denver nonprofit helping bridge Colorado labor shortage gap by teaching trade skills
Denver City Council skeptical of Mayor Mike Johnston's affordable housing sales tax plan

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help