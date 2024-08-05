Aurora police say missing at-risk adult who left home Monday has been found safe

Editor's note on Aug. 5, 2024 at 5 p.m.: The man has been found safe in Denver, Aurora police say. Our previous story is below.

AURORA, Colo. — An older man who was supposed to go to a shopping center never made it to his destination and police in Aurora are now asking for your help to find him.

Eugene, 66, walked away from his home near Peoria and Iliff around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police said he was supposed to go a shopping center near Abilene and Exposition but never made it.

He was described as measuring 6-feet, 1-inch in height and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and a beard and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, police said.

If you have seen Eugene, or know where me might be, please call 303-627-3100.