Aurora police searching for parents of 7-year-old who was found alone

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found alone.
Jony
Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 00:13:09-05

Jony, 7, was found walking by himself around 8 p.m. near Iliff and Havana, according to Aurora police.

The boy is currently with officers, but he does not know his parents' names or phone numbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora PD at 303-627-3100.

