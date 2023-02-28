Aurora police searching for parents of 7-year-old who was found alone

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found alone.
Jony, 7, was found walking by himself around 8 p.m. near Iliff and Havana, according to Aurora police.
The boy is currently with officers, but he does not know his parents' names or phone numbers.
#APDAlert: APD is asking for the public's help locating the parents of a found boy.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 28, 2023
Jony, 7, was found walking by himself about 8 p.m. near Iliff and Havana. He is with officers, but doesn't know his parents' names or phone #s.
If you recognize Jony, call dispatch, 303-627-3100 pic.twitter.com/EaLHSv4Yri
Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora PD at 303-627-3100.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.