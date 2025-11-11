Aurora police locate family after finding young girl by herself

UPDATE | 1:13 p.m. — Aurora police said the child's family has been found. We have removed her photo from this story.

...

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young girl who was found in a neighborhood south of Rangeview High School on Tuesday morning.

The Aurora Police Department said she was located around 9:30 a.m. near S. Salida Way and S. Sedalia Circle.



Police said she appears to be about 2 years old. The girl has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie when she was found.

Officers checked the surrounding area, but could not find her parents or guardians.

Anybody who recognizes her and can identify her family is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

No other information was available as of publishing time.