Aurora police searching for missing woman not seen since Sunday

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora need your help to find a woman who was last seen Sunday.

Hope left her home in the Moline Apartments on Sunday and has not returned, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The woman frequents the Colfax corridor, officials said.

Hope was last wearing a red Nike shirt, black shots and red Nike shoes.

She has brown hair and is 4-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing approximately 235 pounds.

If you have any information about Hope, or where she might be, please call (303) 627-3100.