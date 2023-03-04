Watch Now
Aurora police searching for missing teen last seen Tuesday

Aurora Police Department
Posted at 8:06 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 22:06:33-05

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Emily, 16, was last seen Tuesday near 11th and Elmira. Her mother reporter her missing on Thursday, according to Aurora police.

Emily is 4 foot 9 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent skate parks in the area, according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information on Aurora's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

