Aurora police searching for missing teen last seen Tuesday

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Emily, 16, was last seen Tuesday near 11th and Elmira. Her mother reporter her missing on Thursday, according to Aurora police.

Emily is 4 foot 9 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent skate parks in the area, according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information on Aurora's whereabouts is asked to call 911.