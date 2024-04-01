Watch Now
Aurora police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's

Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 19:59:52-04

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Aurora man with Alzheimer's.

Duane was last seen at his home in the 200 block of North Salem Street Monday morning.

Duane is in his early 70s and has Alzheimer's, according to Aurora police. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall with dark gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown t-shirt, a gray Denver Broncos zip-up hoodie and white shoes with blue trim.

Anyone with information on Duane's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

