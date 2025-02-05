Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora police searching for missing 9-year-old last seen Tuesday afternoon

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing Ibrahim.jpg
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Ibrahim, 9, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of East Kepner Place.

Ibrahim was last seen wearing a black/ blue jacket, black pants and brown shoes. He also was carrying a green/ gray backpack.

Anyone with information about Ibrahim's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.