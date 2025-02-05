Aurora police searching for missing 9-year-old last seen Tuesday afternoon

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Ibrahim, 9, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of East Kepner Place.

Ibrahim was last seen wearing a black/ blue jacket, black pants and brown shoes. He also was carrying a green/ gray backpack.

Anyone with information about Ibrahim's whereabouts is asked to call 911.