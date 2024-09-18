Aurora police locate missing 8-year-old boy

UPDATE: The missing 8-year-old boy has been found and is safe, according to Aurora police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy.

The boy left his home near Kenton Street and 6th Avenue just after 5 p.m. Tuesday and has not returned home.

The 8-year-old was last seen wearing a red shirt with short gray sleeves.

Aurora PD said numerous officers are in the area searching for him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.