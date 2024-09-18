Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora police locate missing 8-year-old boy

Missing person located graphic
Denver7
Missing person located graphic
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: The missing 8-year-old boy has been found and is safe, according to Aurora police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy.

The boy left his home near Kenton Street and 6th Avenue just after 5 p.m. Tuesday and has not returned home.

The 8-year-old was last seen wearing a red shirt with short gray sleeves.

Aurora PD said numerous officers are in the area searching for him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.