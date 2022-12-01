Watch Now
Aurora police searching for missing 4-month-old

Baby is supposed to be in care of Dept. of Human Services, but was taken by biological parents
King missing.jpg
Aurora Police Department
Posted at 7:43 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 21:53:22-05

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 4-month-old King.

King is supposed to be in the care of the Department of Human Services, but Aurora PD believes he was taken by his biological mother, Eldin Cartagena, and biological father, Roman Holmes.

thumbnail_Eldin Cartagena.jpeg
Pictured: Eldin Cartagena
thumbnail_Roman Holmes.jpeg
Pictured: Roman Holmes

Eldin was last seen driving a black two-door 2013 BMW 3 with no license plates. The vehicle has tinted windows and stock silver rims.

Aurora police do not know where Eldin is staying and believe she is homeless.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

