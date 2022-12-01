Aurora police searching for missing 4-month-old

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 4-month-old King.

King is supposed to be in the care of the Department of Human Services, but Aurora PD believes he was taken by his biological mother, Eldin Cartagena, and biological father, Roman Holmes.

Aurora Police Department Pictured: Eldin Cartagena

Aurora Police Department Pictured: Roman Holmes

Eldin was last seen driving a black two-door 2013 BMW 3 with no license plates. The vehicle has tinted windows and stock silver rims.

Aurora police do not know where Eldin is staying and believe she is homeless.

We need the public’s assistance in locating 4-month old King. #Missing #Endangered



King is supposed to be in the care of Dept. of Human Services but we believe his biological parents, Eldin Cartagena & Roman Holmes, currently have him after taking him earlier today. pic.twitter.com/m4TSOT2olF — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 1, 2022

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.