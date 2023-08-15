Aurora police searching for man who walked away from University Hospital

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who walked away from University Hospital around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Joshua is 43 years old but "functions at an 8 year old level," according to Aurora police.

Have you seen Joshua? #Missing



Joshua walked away from University Hospital about 6:45p tonight. Joshua is 43 but functions at an 8 year old level. Due to some paralysis, Joshua walks with a limp. He was last wearing a blue Nuggets shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and utilizes a… pic.twitter.com/Rf0vT7ixim — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 15, 2023

Joshua was last seen wearing a blue Denver Nuggets shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He walks with a limp due to some paralysis and uses a cane.

Anyone with information on Joshua's whereabouts is asked to call the Aurora dispatch center at 303-627-3100.