Aurora police searching for man who walked away from University Hospital

Aurora Police Department
Posted at 11:28 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 01:28:39-04

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who walked away from University Hospital around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Joshua is 43 years old but "functions at an 8 year old level," according to Aurora police.

Joshua was last seen wearing a blue Denver Nuggets shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He walks with a limp due to some paralysis and uses a cane.

Anyone with information on Joshua's whereabouts is asked to call the Aurora dispatch center at 303-627-3100.

