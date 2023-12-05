Aurora police searching for family of child found at hotel

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the family of a child who was found at a hotel.
The child was found around 4:30 p.m. at the Hyatt House at Peoria and Colfax.
Aurora police believe the child is between 8 and 10 years old.
Anyone with information about the child or their family is asked to call 911.
#APDAlert: Do you recognize this child? He was found about 4:30 p.m. at the Hyatt House at Peoria and Colfax. We think he is between 8-10 years old.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 5, 2023
We are trying to find his parents. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/DvlBOlFhSx
