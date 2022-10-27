Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora police need help locating missing 13-year-old with Down syndrome

missing Donnell.jpg
Aurora Police Department
missing Donnell.jpg
Posted at 9:54 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 23:56:51-04

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old with Down syndrome.

Donnell left home near 700 North Memphis Street around 7 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a blue Nike jacket and blue/orange/gray shorts. Authorities are concerned for Donnell's health because he was not dressed for the cold.

Residents in the areas surrounding 6th Ave. and Laredo Street should check their backyards and sheds, Aurora police said.

The department's Emergency Response Team has been activated to help search for Donnell. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
broncosvjaguarsdenver7.png

Watch Broncos vs Jaguars from London on Denver7!