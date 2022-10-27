Aurora police need help locating missing 13-year-old with Down syndrome

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old with Down syndrome.

Donnell left home near 700 North Memphis Street around 7 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Donnell is at-risk due to having Down Syndrome, Epilepsy & seizures in the past.

He was last seen wearing a blue Nike jacket and blue/orange/gray shorts. Authorities are concerned for Donnell's health because he was not dressed for the cold.

Residents in the areas surrounding 6th Ave. and Laredo Street should check their backyards and sheds, Aurora police said.

The department's Emergency Response Team has been activated to help search for Donnell. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.