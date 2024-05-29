Aurora police need help identifying man who is nonverbal

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is nonverbal.

Around 11 p.m., officers were called to check on someone who was walking in the area of E. 7th Avenue and N. Troy Street.

Aurora PD said the man is nonverbal and does not have any identification on him. Officers believe he is between 20 and 30 years old.

The man was wearing a gray and black shirt with red sleeves, blue basketball shorts and white socks. He was not wearing shoes, according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call 911.