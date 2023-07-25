Aurora police looking for tips after woman is taken from parking lot of Cornerstar Shopping Center

AURORA, Colo. – The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a woman was apparently taken from the parking lot of a shopping center Friday night.

At around 8:45 p.m. Friday, police said four men who arrived in a black Mercedes Benz sedan were waiting in the parking lot of the Cornerstar Shopping Center in the 15700 block of E. Briarwoood Circle next to a Nissan SUV when of the men walks off and approaches two women.

The man then grabs one of the women by the arm and appears to pull her to the Nissan. Moments later, the man pulls the woman over to the Mercedes and places her in the backseat, according to police, who obtained video from the scene of the incident.

The other woman is seeing recording video on her cell phone as the three other men enter the car and drive away.

Joy Moylan, the spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, said in a news release Tuesday no missing persons reports have been made to the Aurora Police Department or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Officers also do not have any license plate information on the vehicles.

Although there are no missing persons reports and no other reports of criminal activity in the area, detectives are asking for help from the public out of an abundance of caution for the female’s safety,” Moylan wrote.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this incident, the men, the two women or the vehicles, to contact Detective Troy Raines at (303) 739-6068.