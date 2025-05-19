Aurora police investigating after homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into detached garage

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating after a homeowner shot a man who reportedly broke into the homeowner’s detached garage early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported on N. Moline St. and E. 12th Ave. aat around 4:49 a.m., according to an Aurora Police Department spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the homeowner reportedly confronted the man and that’s when the shooting occurred.

Denver7

The suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the APD spokesperson said.

Detectives were still investigating the scene by sunrise.