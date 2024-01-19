Aurora police find deceased woman after sister reports gunshots during phone call

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora detectives are working to identify a suspect after a woman was shot and killed Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 6:54 p.m. in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a woman was on the phone with her sister when she overheard an argument followed by gunshots. The woman hung up and called 911.

Officers made their way inside the residence and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora police said the suspect has not yet been positively identified and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

