Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora police find deceased woman after sister reports gunshots during phone call

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
crime scene tape
Posted at 9:23 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 23:26:56-05

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora detectives are working to identify a suspect after a woman was shot and killed Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 6:54 p.m. in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a woman was on the phone with her sister when she overheard an argument followed by gunshots. The woman hung up and called 911.

Officers made their way inside the residence and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora police said the suspect has not yet been positively identified and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives