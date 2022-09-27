Aurora police chief finalists meet faith and business leaders ahead of community event Tuesday evening

AURORA, Colo. — The two finalists for Aurora police chief met with community members on Tuesday and outlined their visions for the embattled police department.

Scott Ebner and David Franklin met with faith and business leaders at Restoration Christian Fellowship for more than two hours. Both men said they want to focus on accountability and build trust within and outside the department.

They each talked about how their background would help them in taking over a troubled department with low morale and one that has been accused of racist policing and using excessive force.

“You need someone that sets very high standards,” said Ebner. “That’s what I believe in, holding myself to the highest standards and I’m going to hold everyone in the department to the highest standards.”

Both men said everyone’s voice in the community and within the department should matter to the city’s next police chief.

“I’m a firm believer from a morale standpoint that cops have got to understand this: The badge makes up more a part of the community not apart from the community,” said Franklin.

One concern raised at the meeting was diversity.

Some community members were disappointed that no persons of color or women were chosen as finalists for the role.

“It feels like a slap in the face,” said Topazz McBride Johnson, pastor at Restoration Christian Fellowship. “It feels disrespectful and, again, it feels like our community is in a position to where we have been disregarded.”

City officials said the recruiting firm conducted a national search “with a focus on recruiting a diverse pool of applicants at city management’s direction.”

Both Ebner and Franklin said making the force more diverse will be important to them.

The meeting was one of several that the finalists will take part in over three days.

The general public will have a chance to meet the candidates and ask them questions when they appear at a community meet and greet Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center Lobby.

Aurora officials hope to name and hire a new police chief by the end of the year.