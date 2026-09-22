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Aurora police asking for public’s help after possible kidnapping along Colfax Avenue

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Aurora Police Department
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AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect vehicle that may be connected to a possible kidnapping along Colfax Avenue earlier Tuesday.

Police said dispatch received reports at around 12:31 p.m. of a Black man seen dragging a white woman toward a silver BMV sedan parked behind 9898 E. Colfax Avenue, near the intersection with Elmira Street.

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Witnesses told dispatch the man “appeared to force” the woman into the back seat of the vehicle before driving away.

Officers said they later located the BMW and began a brief pursuit but lost sight of the vehicle.

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The BMW was last seen in the area of 13th Avenue and Xapary Street, according to Aurora police. The BMW is suspected to have travelled southbound on I-225 approaching Mississippi Avenue, officers said.

Additional description of the BMW, including license plates of the suspect vehicle, was not immediately avaiable.

Anyone who sees a silver BMW matching this description please call 911 immediately.

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