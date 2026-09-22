Aurora police asking for public’s help after possible kidnapping along Colfax Avenue

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect vehicle that may be connected to a possible kidnapping along Colfax Avenue earlier Tuesday.

Police said dispatch received reports at around 12:31 p.m. of a Black man seen dragging a white woman toward a silver BMV sedan parked behind 9898 E. Colfax Avenue, near the intersection with Elmira Street.

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Witnesses told dispatch the man “appeared to force” the woman into the back seat of the vehicle before driving away.

Officers said they later located the BMW and began a brief pursuit but lost sight of the vehicle.

Aurora Police Department

The BMW was last seen in the area of 13th Avenue and Xapary Street, according to Aurora police. The BMW is suspected to have travelled southbound on I-225 approaching Mississippi Avenue, officers said.

Additional description of the BMW, including license plates of the suspect vehicle, was not immediately avaiable.

Anyone who sees a silver BMW matching this description please call 911 immediately.