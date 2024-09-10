Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora police asking for help in locating missing 62-year-old woman

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing Trudy.jpg
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 62-year-old woman.

Aurora PD said Trudy, 62, walked away from a business near Exposition and Blackhawk, but the department did not provide a date or time.

Trudy is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has gray hair with twists, according to the department.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, gray leggings and black shoes. She was also carrying a lunchbox that is blue and tan with anchors on it.

Trudy has intellectual disabilities, according to Aurora police. Anyone with information on Trudy's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2024-recycling-drive-promo.jpg

Community

2024 Electronics Recycling Drive