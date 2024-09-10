Aurora police asking for help in locating missing 62-year-old woman

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 62-year-old woman.

Aurora PD said Trudy, 62, walked away from a business near Exposition and Blackhawk, but the department did not provide a date or time.

Have you seen Trudy? #Missing #AtRisk



Trudy is 62 years old and has intellectual disabilities. She walked away from a business near Exposition and Blackhawk. She's approximately 5'08" and 180lbs and has gray hair with twists.



Trudy was last seen wearing a purple shirt, gray… pic.twitter.com/eB28LbYjwQ — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 10, 2024

Trudy is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has gray hair with twists, according to the department.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, gray leggings and black shoes. She was also carrying a lunchbox that is blue and tan with anchors on it.

Trudy has intellectual disabilities, according to Aurora police. Anyone with information on Trudy's whereabouts is asked to call 911.