Aurora police asking for help in locating missing 62-year-old woman

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 62-year-old woman.
Aurora PD said Trudy, 62, walked away from a business near Exposition and Blackhawk, but the department did not provide a date or time.
Trudy is 62 years old and has intellectual disabilities. She walked away from a business near Exposition and Blackhawk. She's approximately 5'08" and 180lbs and has gray hair with twists.
Trudy was last seen wearing a purple shirt, gray… pic.twitter.com/eB28LbYjwQ
Trudy is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has gray hair with twists, according to the department.
She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, gray leggings and black shoes. She was also carrying a lunchbox that is blue and tan with anchors on it.
Trudy has intellectual disabilities, according to Aurora police. Anyone with information on Trudy's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
