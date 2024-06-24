Watch Now
Aurora police arrest armed man at Wright Carnival

Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 24, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested at an Aurora carnival Saturday night after he allegedly threatened carnival employees with a loaded handgun.

According to the Aurora Police Department, off-duty officers were working at the Wright Carnival when they were told about a man with a gun who was threatening others.

As officers rounded the corner behind a ride, they confronted a man holding a handgun. Aurora police said the man complied with officers' commands and put down the weapon, which was identified as a fully loaded 9mm handgun.

Luis Penaloz-Herrera, 30, was arrested for felony menacing and possession of a handgun while intoxicated. According to Aurora police, Penaloz-Herrera was upset at employees who did not let a family member ride a ride due to height requirements.

