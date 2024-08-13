Watch Now
Aurora PD searching for woman, 74, who went for a walk Monday evening and never returned

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 74-year-old woman who went for a walk Monday evening and never returned.

Althea Jackson, 74, was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Elmira Street.

Jackson was last seen wearing a purple blouse, blue denim pants and white shoes with a black jacket tied around her waist. Aurora PD said she was wearing a dark brown wig with burgundy ends.

According to her family, Jackson has dementia. Aurora police said she has been talking about visiting the mountains and might be trying to get to Blackhawk.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

