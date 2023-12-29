Watch Now
Aurora PD searching for missing 86-year-old woman who called her family for help

Posted at 9:59 PM, Dec 28, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for an 86-year-old woman who called her family for help and hasn't been seen since.

Clara, 86, was last seen at the 7-Eleven convenience store near Peoria and Interstate 70 in Aurora around 2 p.m. Thursday. Aurora police said Clara called her family and said she was lost but has not been heard from since.

Clara is likely driving a silver 1999 GMC Yukon with Colorado license plate UFD-1082.

Aurora police said Clara is believed to have dementia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

