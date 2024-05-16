Aurora PD locates missing 11-year-old twins

UPDATE: The missing twins have been located, according to Aurora police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old twins who have not been seen for several hours.

The two were last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hampden Avenue and Tower Road.

One child has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and dark pants. The other child has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue/orange Denver Broncos pants.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Aurora911 at 303-627-3100.