Aurora PD searching for missing 10-year-old who was last seen leaving friend's house

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old who was last seen leaving a friend's house.

Hezekiah, 10, went missing around 3:50 p.m. after he left a friend's house in the 2900 block of South Granby Street.

The 10-year-old is 4 feet 7 inches tall and 80 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Army-style jacket, a black shirt with red writing, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Hezekiah's whereabouts is asked to call 911.