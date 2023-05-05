Watch Now
Aurora PD searching for missing 10-year-old who was last seen leaving friend's house

missing Hezekiah.jpg
Aurora Police Department
Posted at 9:46 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 23:46:30-04

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old who was last seen leaving a friend's house.

Hezekiah, 10, went missing around 3:50 p.m. after he left a friend's house in the 2900 block of South Granby Street.

The 10-year-old is 4 feet 7 inches tall and 80 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Army-style jacket, a black shirt with red writing, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Hezekiah's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

