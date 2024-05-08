Aurora PD cracking down on vehicle registration violations through new enforcement operation

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is cracking down on vehicle registration violations through its newest enforcement operation.

The department's Traffic Section is focusing on the following violations:



No registration

Failure to register a vehicle within 90 days of residency

No license plate attached

Expired license plates

Expired temporary permit

Failed to display valid registration

Displaying fictitious/ stolen plates

Legally inoperable vehicle (parking violation)

"It's what our community wants. We've been hearing from them on social media. We've been hearing through their elected officials that this is what they want us to focus on. That's why we're doing it," said Lieutenant Chris Amsler with the Aurora Police Department.

We heard you, Aurora. The vehicle registration problem is out of control. That's why APD's Traffic Section has launched an enforcement operation targeting the following violations:



· No Registration.

· Failure to Register Vehicle Within 90 Days of Residency.

— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 3, 2024

The enforcement campaign began during the last week of April, according to Aurora police. In the first week, officers issued 23 tickets to offenders. During that time, the oldest expired plate they found was from August 2021, Aurora PD said.

Fines for vehicle registration violations range from $15 to $75, not including applicable surcharges. Those convicted of having fake, suspended, altered or stolen plates face anywhere from 10 days in jail and/or a $150 fine to 90 days in jail and/or a $300 fine.

"It's important that folks keep their cards registered. Those fees actually go to other systems and services, such as paying for roads, bridges and those types of things here in the state," said Amsler. "So it's just not like we're collecting a bunch of money. The state is actually taking that money and putting it to good causes throughout the state."

Aurora police said enforcement operations will be conducted weekly throughout the summer.

If you need to register your vehicle, visit the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles.