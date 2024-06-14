Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora PD 'aware' of people impersonating officers, pulling over drivers

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Aurora police car
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 14, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department said it is "aware" of people impersonating law enforcement officials and pulling over drivers.

The department did not provide details on the report, including where the incident happened and how many incidents it is investigating.

Aurora PD said drivers should keep several things in mind if they are pulled over:

  • If you are being pulled over, put your hazard lights on and drive the speed limit or under.
  • Pull over in a well-lit area off the road, such as a gas station or shopping center.
  • Aurora police officers have easily identifiable patches on their uniforms. During most traffic stops, the officer will be in full uniform.
  • Aurora police officers are required to provide a business card. Drivers may ask for a business card in order to prove the person is an APD officer.
  • If you are questioning if a traffic stop is legitimate, call 911 and tell them your location to confirm if it's an official stop.
  • You can drive to the nearest police station. Aurora PD said it is highly unlikely that someone impersonating a police officer will follow you to a station.

Below is a photo of Aurora PD's uniform and badges.

Aurora police uniform

If you believe something is suspicious, Aurora PD said to report it immediately.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News