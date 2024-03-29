Aurora nonprofit to host family resource 'egg stravaganza' fair

AURORA, Colo. — Compound of Compassion, an Aurora-based nonprofit, will host an “Egg Stravaganza” Family Resource Fair at Utah Park on Saturday, March 30.

The event will include health screenings, food trucks, games and feature local youth-focused nonprofits.

“With the increase in youth violence and the lack of support for families, it's really important to bring the community together and give them the resources that they may not be aware of,” said Iris Butler, Compound of Compassion community outreach manager.

Event manager Aruny Phanekham said the event will also include outreach from local government departments.

“We have Arapahoe County involved in this. They're also in partnership with us from a public health aspect. We will also have the Aurora Police Department Community Relations team there as well,” Phanekham said.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Butler said Spanish translators will be there, and all ages are welcome.