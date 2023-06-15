Aurora motorcyclist struck, killed by pickup truck on Tower Road at I-70

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tower Road in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called out to a crash on Tower Road at Interstate 70 in northeast Aurora around 3:56 p.m. Wednesday.

An Aurora man, 31, was riding a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle north on Tower Road when he was struck by a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, according to Aurora police. The driver of the pickup, 58, was driving south on Tower Road at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet and riding jacket at the time of the crash, according to Aurora police. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Adam's County Coroner's Office will release the rider's identity at a later tune.

Investigators responded to the scene and determined the motorcycle rider was following behind a semi-truck that was also driving north on Tower. After the semi-truck cleared the intersection, the driver of the pickup truck turned left toward the eastbound I-70 on-ramp, striking the motorcycle in the intersection, according to Aurora police.

Witnesses told police there was no speeding at the time of the crash. It is believed the pickup truck driver did not see the motorcyclist, and no one could stop before the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is the 31st traffic-related death in Aurora this year, according to the department.