Aurora firefighters contain brush fire burning north of Parker and Chambers intersection

Posted at 3:32 PM, Mar 31, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Fewer than a dozen homes and condos were evacuated Friday as Aurora firefighters battled a brush fire that's burning north of the Parker and Chambers roads intersection.

The department said "a number" of engines, brush trucks and one tender were heading to the scene just before 3:30 p.m.

Just before 4 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue said door-to-door evacuations were necessary for some nearby residents as crews continued to fight the flames.

At 4:20 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue said the fire was contained, but requires "significant" mop-up. A size of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

