Aurora firefighters contain brush fire burning north of Parker and Chambers intersection

AURORA, Colo. — Fewer than a dozen homes and condos were evacuated Friday as Aurora firefighters battled a brush fire that's burning north of the Parker and Chambers roads intersection.

Crews are responding to a brush fire north of the intersection at Parker Rd and Chambers Rd.



A number of engines, brush trucks, and a tender are responding to the area now. Please avoid the area so that responding units have clear roadways. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/B9wnDc1Bil — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) March 31, 2023

The department said "a number" of engines, brush trucks and one tender were heading to the scene just before 3:30 p.m.

Just before 4 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue said door-to-door evacuations were necessary for some nearby residents as crews continued to fight the flames.

At 4:20 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue said the fire was contained, but requires "significant" mop-up. A size of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.