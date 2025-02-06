Aurora Fire Rescue puts out two fires that sparked within an hour of each other at same apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to two fires that started within an hour of each other at the same apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Crews were first called to the four-story building near North Ursula Street and East 21st Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a small brush fire. AFR said Engine 3 fully extinguished the flames before clearing the scene.

About an hour later, the building's alarm monitoring system detected smoke, according to AFR. Engine 3 returned to the apartment complex and found flames climbing up the exterior of the building.

AFR said Engine 8, Engine 2 and other units arrived at the complex within minutes to aid in the firefight. After clearing the building, crews discovered that the fire had infiltrated the exterior wall.

The fire burned a 2-foot by 4-foot section of the sprinkler room on the first floor, according to AFR. Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, and residents were able to return to their homes.

Investigators determined that a stray cigarette or other smoking device sparked the initial mulch fire. The cause of the second fire is under investigation.

AFR said it is unclear if the two fires are related.