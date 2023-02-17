Aurora dispensary unveils cannabis vending machine

AURORA, Colo. — Terrapin Care Station in Aurora recently unveiled a new vending machine that dispenses cannabis.

Our partners at the Denver Post were the first to report the story.

The vending machine is called ACE, or Automated Cannabis Experience, and is the first of its kind.

“This has been about five years in the making,” said Peter Marcus, vice president of communications for Terrapin Care Station.

Marcus says the company is working with BMC Universal, a Canada-based company, on the project.

“They’ve done traditional vending machines like for M&M’s and things like that, and they wanted to know how to create one for the cannabis industry,” Marcus said. “We were basically the prototype company to work with them to invent and develop this machine. It was the first in the world that was fully automated in the sense that it will check your ID, validate that ID, uses a camera to make sure it’s you, dispenses the product in an exit bag, and the exit bag will be stamped with the compliance labels from the government.”

Marcus says it takes about 50 seconds to distribute a fully compliant product, once a shopper inputs their selection. For faster use, consumers can pre-order and scan a QR code at the kiosk to quickly verify their age and purchase products.

The machine takes cash and is located inside of the bud room.

“Just like you’re going to the grocery store and you want to go to self checkout, why does cannabis have to be any different,” said Terrapin Care Station area manager Deina Elliott. “You still check in with a human who checks your ID to make sure you’re still 21 years of age, and then the machine's located inside the bud room.”

Marijuana sales have been decreasing in Colorado for the past two years. The state reported $1.7 billion in sales last year, which is down from $2.2 billion in 2021.

Marcus says sales were high during the pandemic, and the market is stabilizing. He says he’s excited to provide customers with a new shopping experience.

“This is the future of cannabis sales, but it's also the future of cannabis compliance. Yes, right now people have to come into the bud room, into a dispensary, but looking years down the roads as cannabis legalization continues to normalize, it’s not unreasonable to think that one day that cannabis sales could happen outside of the dispensary,” Marcus said.

Marcus says Terrapin Care Station hopes to provide vending machines to other dispensaries in the future, as well.