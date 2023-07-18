Aurora City Council suspends mutual aid agreement with Denver PD in 5-4 vote

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council voted 5-4 on Monday in favor of suspending the Aurora Police Department's mutual aid agreement with the Denver Police Department.

It means Aurora will not respond to Denver’s calls for help during major civil disturbances.

Aurora Michael Coffman, who introduced the resolution during Monday's city council meeting, said Denver refused to accept legal responsibility for Aurora officers who responded to Denver's request for help during the 2020 summer protests. Coffman said Denver defended its officers who were sued by protesters — paying millions in legal fees and settlements — but left Aurora officers who assisted high and dry.

Aurora sued Denver over the matter in May, asking a district court to declare that Denver is legally responsible for the Aurora officers who responded to DPD’s request for mutual aid..

"Until they agree to indemnify our officers on what occurred in 2020 after the George Floyd protests, in going forward, it's just not feasible to send our officers into Denver under a mutual aid agreement," Coffman said during Monday's meeting.

Former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock previously said that Denver is not legally responsible for the Aurora officers, and said the cities have "a fundamental disagreement."

Those opposed to the suspension advocated for working with Denver's new mayor to find a solution.

"Unofficially, this document is a big giant middle finger to Denver, granted they've given us the middle finger, too, not indemnifying our officers," said Aurora Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Gardner, who voted against the resolution. "What my concern is, unofficialy, officers in Denver will make our officers lives much harder to solve crime."

Coffman said he and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston — who was sworn in Monday morning — spoke briefly on the issue. He said he's willing to renew the agreement if Johnston commits to indemnifying Aurora officers.