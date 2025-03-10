Aurora boy who accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun dies, police say

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora boy who accidentally shot himself with a gun while playing with it over the weekend has died, a police department spokesperson said Monday.

Investigators said that at around 7:25 p.m. Sunday, two 15-year-old boys were driven to a hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. One was admitted with life-threatening injuries while the other had minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated one of the teens was playing with a gun when it went off, striking himself and the other teen. While both are known to each other, police would not say what their relationship was.

Police said on Monday, however, that they later determined that three boys — all 15 years of age — were inside of a home at a mobile home park community on Sable Blvd. near Evergreen Ave. in the northwest part of the city when the accidental shooting occurred. The remaining 15-year-old boy is the one who drove the other two to the hospitalized, police said.

The shooter was later arrested on second-degree murder charges, police said in a news release. Formal charges will be filed by the Adams District Attorney's Office.

On Monday, the police department announced via X, formerly Twitter, that the boy who sustained life-threatening injuries had died.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.