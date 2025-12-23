Arson suspect arrested after several fires over the past week in Aurora, authorities say

AURORA, Colo. — A man suspected of starting several fires over the past week has been arrested in Aurora, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

Michael Anthony Lopez, 30, of Aurora, was arrested on multiple arson charges including second- and fourth-degree arson, following several fires.

Investigators allege Lopez started a series of fires involving vegetation, portable toilets, vehicles and the exterior and interior of apartment buildings in the area of East 16th Avenue and North Norfolk Street.

It was thanks to the collaborative work of Aurora police and Aurora Fire Rescue that Lopez was quickly apprehended, a spokesperson said.

“This case highlights how critical teamwork is when protecting our community,” said Allen Robnett, Deputy Chief of Community Risk Reduction for Aurora Fire Rescue. “Our firefighters and investigators worked hand in hand with Aurora Police from the initial response through the investigation. That collaboration allowed us to quickly address the fires, identify a suspect and take action to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

Lopez is in custody at the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on $50,000 bond pending his first appearance in Adams District Court. Formal charges will be filed by the Adams District Attorney’s Office.